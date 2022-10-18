Adobe adds new features to almost its entire software suite

Adobe MAX kicked off on Tuesday, and as expected, the company has announced a slew of new features and tools coming to its flagship products.

While many of Adobe's products will get new features added during and shortly after Adobe MAX, here are some of the most noteworthy.

Photoshop Desktop

Adobe's photo-editing software saw plenty of updates at the event, including several geared at the Selection tool.

The Object Section tool now has an expanded base of types of objects that it automatically recognizes, making it easier for one-click object selection. In addition, it now identifies complex objects and regions, including the sky, buildings, water, plants, flooring, and more.

One Click Delete and Fill is a new feature that combines the Object Selection tool, Content-Aware Fill, and the Shift+Delete shortcut. It allows users to remove objects from images in one step.

Adobe has improved its Object Selection tool in Photoshop

Adobe is also adding additional features to the beta of Content Credentials. Content Credentials is a tool that allows Photoshop owners to attach attribution information to images when exporting from Photoshop.

The new features include multi-user and multi-device workflows, cloud features, and global preferences for exporting, including per-document opt-in improvement to smart objects.

Photoshop on iPad

The iPad version of Photoshop has also gained a few new features, including time-saving features like One-tap Remove Background and One-Tap Content-Aware Fill.

An improved Select Subject leverages Adobe's AI technology to identify more objects. It also can select finer details like foliage, fur, and hair with greater accuracy.

Additionally, users can make quick photo edits using one-tap Auto Tone, Auto Contrast, and Auto Color commands.

Adobe Fresco

Adobe Fresco is celebrating its third birthday with new features, including Motion Tools, that allow users to add animation to artwork created within Fresco.

Multicolor Swatches is a feature that allows artists to sample multiple colors to create unique brush strokes. An update to the feature now boasts updated swatches, allowing users to paint 3D strokes and lettering.

Fresco also gained two popular features from Photoshop, free transform and liquify, allowing for greater image manipulation.

Collaboration Features

Photoshop and Illustrator gained new collaboration tools designed to make working on projects easier, no matter where you are.

Share for Review now allows creators to share specific versions of design work with clients and stakeholders and fine-tunes the process of getting feedback.