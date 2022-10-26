Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura

Article Hero Image

As of the new macOS Ventura, Apple's Preview app will no longer support PostScript or Encapsulated PostScript documents.

Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps file support being removed from Preview.

"The Preview app included with your Mac supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files in macOS Monterey or earlier," says the new support document. "Starting with macOS Ventura, Preview no longer supports these files."

"Other apps that can view or convert .ps and .eps files are available from the App Store and elsewhere," it continues.

Apple does add that it is still possible to print PostScript and Encapsulated PostScript files "by dragging them into your printer queue."

Open System Settings Choose Printers & Scanners Click on your printer's name Click on the Printer Queue button Drag the file onto the Printer Queue window