Apple launches replacement program for 13-inch MacBook Pro SSDs, warns of data loss

Apple on Friday confirmed a "limited number" of solid state drives used in 13-inch MacBook Pro models without Touch Bar are subject to an undisclosed issue that could result in data loss and hardware failure.





13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

Announced in a support document, the problem is limited to 128GB and 256GB SSDs installed in 13-inch "Function Key" MacBook Pro models sold between June 2017 and June 2018. Other drive configurations are unaffected by the issue.While the exact nature of the complication remains unknown, Apple urges MacBook Pro owners to check repair eligibility and receive drive servicing as soon as possible.The company provides an online confirmation tool through its website , where owners can quickly enter their device serial number to confirm eligibility. Users can find their computer's serial number by navigating to "About This Mac" in the Apple menu.Customers who registered their device with Apple, and who have been identified as eligible based on company records, should receive an email about the program.Eligible MacBook Pro computers can be serviced at an Apple store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider free of charge.The program covers MacBook Pro models for three years after first retail sale.Apple launched the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar last summer as a more affordable alternative to its Touch Bar-equipped laptops. The company did not update non-Touch Bar models when it rolled out refreshed MacBook Pro hardware in July , though the entry-level laptop remains up for sale.Today's program arrives less than five months after Apple launched a separate repair initiative to deal with customer complaints questioning the reliability of the butterfly keyboard mechanism used in modern MacBook Pro models. Last year, customers began to report issues with the switch architecture, saying small amounts of dust and debris would render keys inoperable. Apple indirectly acknowledged the issue in a support document outlining a method of cleaning affected keyboards with a can of compressed air before initiating a service program to address the issue.