New 'Shot on iPhone' experiment video focuses on water imagery

Apple has moved on to its third iteration of "Shot on iPhone Experiments" video series, with the latest "Cascade" focusing on imagery of water flowing in a variety of different ways, all taken with the iPhone XS' rear camera.







Lasting just under two minutes in length, the video published to Apple's official YouTube channel showcases the various ways water can be manipulated, both physically and with light. Water is shown to flow in slow and normal motion in many ways, including shots from underwater as well as drops, splashes, whirling tunnels of water, laminar flow streams, and refractive sprays.Shot vertically, the video is credited to Donghoon Jun and Hames Thornton of Incite, in collaboration with WET. The clips are accompanied by the track "Watercolors" by mmph.

As is customary with many of its commissioned Shot on iPhone videos, Apple has also published a behind the scenes video to show how some of the shots were taken. While some images were elaborately set up, such as targeted droplets falling from a pipe to 3D-printed tools creating sheets of water, others used far more low-tech means, including swirling a soda bottle around.

The "Cascade" video is the third in a series of "Experiments" videos in the Shot on iPhone campaign. In January, 32 iPhone XRs mounted to a 360-degree bullet-time rig filmed practical effects involving fire, water, and dry ice, again produced by Jun and Thornton.The first, from September 2018 , showed how professional photographers used the iPhone XS to capture video of water droplets bouncing on a hydrophobic material attached to a speaker, silver nitrate "growing" on wound copper wires, fire and steel wool shots, an ink blot and clay ball solar system scene, and planet-like surfaces using soap, water, and corn syrup.