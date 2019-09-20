Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated September 21st
 

RSS
 
A
+

'iPhone 11 Pro Behind the Scenes' video showcases the three cameras

By Amber Neely
Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:58 am PT (02:58 pm ET)

Apple has uploaded a new video titled 'iPhone 11 Pro Behind the Scenes — First look at the new triple-camera system' to YouTube, showing users how the three lenses work at the same distance.

iPhone 11 triple lens camera



Photographer Justin Bettman is on board with Apple to show off the iPhone's new triple-lens camera. Armed with only an iPhone 11 Pro, Bettman creates some quirky photographs utilizing the new ultra wide angle lens.



Each of the photos is shot in a wildly different location. By using the different lenses, Bettman is able to create a scene that entirely shuts out its surroundings, even from a considerable distance. A link in the videos description points users to Apple's Instagram, where you can compare multiple shots of the same scene through each lens.

The first photograph is taken in an alley, but uses a small shipping-container sized box as a stage for a sci-fi photo.



The second is positioned within a forest. A small set designed to mimic a train car is isolated from the scenery when Bettman snaps a shot with the telephoto lens.



The third scene is staged in the desert, and features a stage where a student receives an award. Again, with each of the three lenses, Bettman is able to get three distinct shots from the same distance.



Apple has recently featured the iPhone 11 Pro in two previously uploaded YouTube videos, showing off the camera system as well as the durability of the device.
Topics:
(0) Comments
 

AppleInsider has affiliate partnerships and may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$150-$550 off Apple's new 2019 15

SAVE $550.00 - $150-$550 off Apple's new 2019 15" MacBook Pro

Apple's 512GB 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro drops to $1,599, record low

SAVE $400.00 - Apple's 512GB 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro drops to $1,599, record low

Apple AirPods (2019) on sale from $145

SAVE $30.00 - Apple AirPods (2019) on sale from $145

$100-$300 off all 2019 13

SAVE $300.00 - $100-$300 off all 2019 13" MacBook Pro CTO models

Apple's latest Mac mini is on sale from $699

SAVE $400.00 - Apple's latest Mac mini is on sale from $699

$50-$200 off Apple's latest iPad Pros

SAVE $200.00 - $50-$200 off Apple's latest iPad Pros

 
 