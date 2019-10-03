Apple's iOS 13.1 caps certain iPhone Qi chargers to 5W

The latest release of iOS 13 has introduced a new limitation to assorted wireless Qi chargers that sees them capped to 5W instead of their specified 7.5W.





Wireless Qi charging of an iPhone

As of iOS 13.1, certain Qi chargers that are rated to deliver 7.5W to wireless-chargeable iPhones have been capped to just 5W. This is affecting the iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max plus last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models.No official explanation has been issued. However, a source inside Apple corporate, not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, has confirmed the cap to AppleInsider. "Any vendors who are fully compliant with the Qi charging spec and all of our guidance will see 7.5W charging," said our source.However, research by AppleInsider suggests that the issue is more complicated. Manufacturers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Apple has yet to give them any specific direction. Also, that they have discovered being fully compliant with Qi certification requirements does not appear to guarantee their products will avoid the 5W cap.The issue was first reported by testing body ChargerLab . The company reports that 7.5W is still available using Qi charging pads from companies such as Belkin, Mophie, and Anker."Our analysis is that, in iOS 13.1, Apple only enables 7.5W charging for solutions using fixed-frequency voltage regulation (which is recommended by Apple)," says ChargerLab. "Products with all the other solutions will be limited to 5W charging only."Apple itself does not make a Qi charger, following the cancellation of its proposed AirPower product. This has left the market open for very many alternatives