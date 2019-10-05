Here's how the Nike Apple Watch Series 5 stands out

Video

The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 is now available and it has a few exclusive and unique features that set it apart from the other Apple Watch models. Here is a hands on look at the best features of the fifth-generation Nike Apple Watch.







With the Series 5, Apple has updated the Nike watch faces available on the Apple Watch Nike.



Reflective thread is throughout the Nike Sport Loop

All the Nike faces have a shortcut complication to the Nike Run Club app

Color drains from the watch face when in standby mode

There is a new face that Apple says was inspired by the classic Nike Windrunner jacket with a clean, colorful interface.Five unique faces are exclusive to the Nike Apple Watch with the Series 5, including Nike Hybrid, Nike Digital, and Nike Analog.Each of these faces has quite a bit of customization to truly change their looks so be sure to deep dive into each to see all the available options. As an example, the Windrunner face is part of the Nike Hybrid option and can be either full-screen or contained in a circle.For the first time, all Nike bands are available a la cart, no longer exclusive to the Nike model.They do still carry a large asterisk though. These very cool bands may be available on their own, but they can only come bundled with the Nike version.Even using Apple's new Apple Watch Studio, the standard aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, ceramic, and Hermes models aren't able to choose either the Nike Sport Loops or the Nike Sports Bands.This means if you want the Nike Sports Loop with the reflective fibers or the Nike Sports Band with contrasting-colored holes, you must pick up the Nike Apple Watch or shell out an additional $50.On those exclusive watch faces, is a non-removable Nike+ complication.These complications are essentially shortcuts to the Nike+ Run Club app. If you're a frequent runner, it is a nice convenience to have.Any other watch face still has the standard Nike complication, but it takes up one of the usable spots.Of course, Apple Watch Nike also comes with all of the other Series 5 features , including the Always-on Retina Display.The updated display works with all of the exclusive Nike features, draining them of color as it moves to standby mode versus active.Most people will appreciate the Always-on Retina Display but anyone who regularly works out will love it even more not having to wake the watch to see the status of their workout.