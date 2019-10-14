Netgear expands Orbi family with Orbi Mesh WiFi system

Netgear expands Orbi family with Orbi Mesh WiFi systemNetgear expands its Orbi line with new dual-band Mesh WiFi system, designed to provide reliable and customizable Wi-Fi coverage to large homes.
The new Orbi Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System consists of one router and two satellites. The system is designed to provide reliable WiFi for streaming and gaming to homes that are 3,000 square feet or larger.
Orbi Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System utilizes a single WiFi network name, which eliminates disconnecting and allows for continuous streaming while moving throughout the home. The system can deliver combined speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second. The Orbi's sleek, modern design blends subtly within a home's decor. Slip a satellite into a bookshelf, counter, or entertainment center and provide WiFi to areas that previously had poor WiFi coverage.
Setup is easy and can be done within a few minutes from any iOS or Android mobile device. Orbi can be controlled with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to provide voice control for frequently used features, such as turning on or off guest WiFi.
The Orbi system comes with Netgear's Armor, a multi-layered cybersecurity designed to protect all your devices. It consists of anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection for an unlimited number of features.
The system also includes Circle, Netgear's parental control solution. Users can set filters and assign them to individual users' profiles, with additional functionality giving parents the ability to customize settings for various apps, websites, ad blocking, and enabling safe search as a default.
The Orbi Mesh WiFi System includes one 1.2 gigabit per second router with two satellites for $229.99, and will soon be available to purchase from Staples.