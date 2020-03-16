Tim Cook, Eddy Cue exposed to coronavirus at birthday party

Universal Music's CEO, Lucian Grainge, has tested positive for the Coronavirus —meaning that Tim Cook and Eddy Cue may have been exposed after attending his 60th birthday party.





Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue at Sun Valley 2018 (via Alex Heath/Twitter

Tim Cook and Eddy Cue had attended the CEO's party 16 days ago. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear anywhere from 14 to 21 days after exposure to the virus. Currently, it is not known if either Cook or Cue have been tested for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus The party in question was held at La Quinta's Madison Club, which has been shut down in response to the illness, including the clubhouse and golf course.UMG Santa Monica has also been closed down in response after learning that Grainge tested positive for COVID-19. All staffers had been ordered to leave the building as soon as possible and in an orderly manner. According to a source close to the matter, many of the staff had already begun working from home before the announcement.An internal memo obtained by Variety confirms the closure."Previously, we have committed that if there were to be a confirmed case of coronavirus infection in any of our offices, we would immediately close that location," reads the memo. "We have just been informed that there is a confirmed case of infection in an employee based in our 2220 Colorado Avenue offices. Accordingly and out of an abundance of caution, we are immediately closing all of our Santa Monica offices, and all Santa Monica staff are required to work from home until further notice."Grainge is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center, according to sources close to the matter.