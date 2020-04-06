Apple to stream 'One World: Together At Home' live broadcast in support of coronavirus relief

Apple, along with a slew of major media platforms, will later this month air "One World: Together At Home," a special broadcast featuring celebrities and musical performances in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.







Arranged by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), the multi-hour program will air globally on April 18 as part of a continuing initiative to drive funds to the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Citizen said in an announcement . The project has raised $35 million over the past week.Hosted by Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Kimmel of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show," along with Sesame Street characters, the broadcast was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and will feature performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.Apple is due to stream a digital version of the special in tandem with television broadcasters ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia. In Canada, Bell Media will host the show on its various platforms, while BBC One plans to air the program on Sunday, April 19. Alongside Apple, the special will be streamed on digital platforms owned by Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.Where Apple intends to host "One World: Together At Home" has not been announced, though the company has in the past streamed similar special events on Apple TV and Apple Music.Beyond supporting WHO initiatives, Apple is donating tens of millions of face masks to front line healthcare workers. Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday announced a collective company and supplier effort to design, manufacture and ship protective face shields to medical professionals. The tech giant plans to send out more than 1 million shields each week."One World: Together At Home" is scheduled to air on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. Pacific.