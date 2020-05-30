Some 10.5-inch iPad Pro users stuck in reboot loop after iPadOS 13.4.1

A number of 10.5-inch iPad Pro users are complaining about devices constantly rebooting and making them effectively useless, an issue that surfaced in recent weeks following the release of updates for iPadOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.5.

A selection of posts on Apple's Support Community pages reveals there is an unusual problem affecting some owners of the iPad Pro. Users are reporting an issue where their tablet will reboot a short time after logging in to the device, sometimes within seconds of signing in.

One post from May 7 claims a 10.5-inch iPad Pro reboots between 30 seconds and 45 seconds after logging in, "even if no apps are running." The user claims the issue started after upgrading the tablet to iPadOS 13.4.1.

Another post from April 10 indicates the same sort of problem, with an identical model of iPad Pro "constantly rebooting" following the upgrade from iPadOS 13.3.1 to 13.4.1. A complaint from May 23 claims it's happening on an 11-inch iPad Pro, but with reboots every ten minutes, indicating it affects more iPad Pro models than just the 10.5-inch variant.

On May 12, user "weechuan" claimed they had the same problem with a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, where it freezes then reboots, but had attempted to get assistance from Apple's chat support twice from the device. While they were offered a phone number to call, they didn't proceed further due to a frustrating verification process.

AppleInsider's searches of the forums and discussions with service personnel suggest there is an issue that originated from iPadOS 13.4.1, and that it is still affecting new users. The latest post on the subject was posted on May 29, which points to it being an unpatched problem.

Another post from May 12 also suggests that a factory restore may not necessarily work for some users. The post's author claims they went through the factory restore process twice to test if restoring personal data is a cause, only to determine it wasn't and declaring "it's the update."

Following discussions with service personnel, the flaw has not been conclusively proven to be solely caused by the operating system updates and not some underlying hardware failure exacerbated by the update. It also doesn't appear to be manifesting on any other iPad Pro model.

It is unclear if Apple is officially working on a fix for the issue, though it is also unknown what actually causes it to manifest for a relatively small number of users and not the iPad Pro population at large. So far, interim advice ahead of a patch seems to revolve around putting the iPad Pro through a hard reset procedure before it reboots, to try and escape the reboot loop.