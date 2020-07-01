Apple Card COVID assistance extended through July

Hoping to ease any coronavirus-related burden on its customers, Apple is allowing Apple Card cardholders the ability to defer their July payments, penalty-free.

With unemployment surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are being forced to choose which payments to make and which they'll have to miss. Apple, along with their financial partner Goldman Sachs, aims to help offer Apple Card customers some relief.

Apple Card customers are now allowed to defer their July payments without incurring interest. Customers will need to talk to a financial representative to request entry into the program or extend their deferments if they are already enrolled.

How to request entry into the COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program

On your iPhone, open the Wallet app. Tap the "..." button Tap Message Type "I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program." Tap the send button

Apple Card customers were allowed to defer payments in March, April, May, and June, as well. Apple and Goldman Sachs will likely continue to allow deferments throughout the pandemic.