Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 speaker can charge your iPhone wirelessly

Bang & Olufsen has refreshed its iconic Beolit speaker with Qi charging, an improved grille, and even more intuitive touch controls.

Bluetooth speakers are always handy to have on hand, and if you're in the market for a high-end, attractive design, you may want to consider Bang & Olufsen's latest iteration of their Beolit model.

While small, the Beolit 20 is not small on sound — it features a 5.5-inch long-stroke wideband woofer combined with three 1.5-inch full ranges and two 4-inch passive bass radiators. It boasts Bang & Olufsen's True360 sound, playing down to 37-20.000hz for a wide, satisfying bass range.

The speaker features a new grille, with 45% air transparency, for clearer, more refined sound. Bang & Olufsen also redesigned the touch controls to make them more straightforward and more intuitive.

If you've got a Beolit 17 — or buy a second Beolit 20 — you can connect two together for stereo sound.

The speaker can connect to your phone via Bluetooth, with the ability to charge via USB-C. An included leather handle allows you to easily carry the speaker with you as you go about your day.

A larger battery in the refreshed model means you'll get roughly 8 hours of playtime at typical listening volumes. The Beolit 20 can keep your devices topped up, too, with a built-in Qi charging pad.