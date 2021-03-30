Adobe groups design apps for iPad in new Adobe Design Mobile Bundle

Artists and designers can now purchase a subscription to Adobe's mobile Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco apps with Adobe's new iPad-specific bundle.

The plan includes a subscription to Adobe Photoshop on the iPad, Adobe Illustrator on the iPad, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Spark Post. This enables creators to create, design, and share their creations from within the Adobe family of apps.

Additionally, users will have 100GB of cloud storage and Adobe Fonts, Adobe Portfolio, and Adobe Behance access.

All apps are designed to work with the iPad and the Apple Pencil. Each app's interface has been redesigned and streamlined to suit a tablet setup.

The Adobe Design Mobile Bundle aims to bring the best of Adobe's apps to Apple's iPad at an affordable subscription, saving users up to 50% over existing plans. Pricing starts at $14.99 a month, or users can pay $149.99 for an annual subscription.

Adobe has been working diligently to bring its world-famous design apps to the iPad. In October of 2020, Adobe brought its vector-based design program, Illustrator, to the iPad.

A year earlier, Photoshop finally made its debut on the iPad, something Adobe and Apple fans had been demanding for a while.