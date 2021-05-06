Apple's 'Everyday Experiments' video promotes time lapse effects with iPhone 12
Apple has continued the "Shot on iPhone" video series with a new "Everyday Experiments" short showing off the time lapse, slow motion, and stop motion effects that can be done with the iPhone 12.
"Everyday Experiments: Full Bloom," part of the Shot on iPhone 12 series, is a three-minute video that Apple describes as being about how to "see change in a new way." As with previous videos, the short is divided into three main chapters, each concentrating on a different aspect of iPhone photography.
Each segment takes the form of a demonstration, and a tutorial. Beautifully-shot images are shown being taken, as photographers Donghoon Jun and James Thornton explain in voice over what they wanted to achieve.
Jun and Thornton have been behind all of the "Experiments" videos, most recently including one about photographing water and balloons.
Stay on top of all Apple news right from your HomePod. Say, "Hey, Siri, play AppleInsider," and you'll get latest AppleInsider Podcast. Or ask your HomePod mini for "AppleInsider Daily" instead and you'll hear a fast update direct from our news team. And, if you're interested in Apple-centric home automation, say "Hey, Siri, play HomeKit Insider," and you'll be listening to our newest specialized podcast in moments.