Apple CEO Tim Cook visits LA youth outreach organization Create Now
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday visited local youth outreach organization Create Now, an arts-focused non-profit that is now receiving support from the tech giant.
Exactly how Apple is helping Create Now is unknown, though Cook was seen sitting in a room full of children sporting what appears to be the latest iPad Pro hardware and Beats headphones. The Apple chief was in town to celebrate the opening of Apple's first retail outlet in downtown L.A.
"We're proud to work with groups like @CreateNow, who are bringing amazing opportunities to kids who don't get them often enough. From music to painting and graphic design, loved seeing what these gifted and passionate young artists are creating!" Cook said in a tweet.
Create Now is a non-profit organization that seeks to assist at-risk and high-risk youth and young adults from ages 3 to 24 through various arts programs, according to its website. The group matches youth with volunteers from over 100 partner agencies, provides comprehensive arts classes, conducts community art projects, and takes thousands of students to theater performances, museums, film studios and more in a program called Cultural Journeys.
Create Now has been a part of the L.A. community for 24 years and has reached more than 49,000 youth.
Apple regularly partners with educational institutions and organizations — especially those focused on underserved communities — to assist with funding and forward computer literacy initiatives. In many cases, the company contributes hardware and software for use by students, as well as training in coding and other STEM areas.
