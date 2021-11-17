Claris FileMaker Pro updated with Shortcuts support, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple susbsidiary Claris this week issued an update for its flagship FileMaker Pro software with a slew of new features and enhancements, including Shortcuts for macOS Monterey.

In macOS Monterey, FileMaker Pro 19.4.1 brings Shortcuts support to the Mac version of Claris' low-code software development tool for the first time. Using the Script Workspace, users can designate which FileMaker scripts within a FileMaker Pro file to hand over to Shortcuts, then use Siri or the Shortcuts app to open the file, run a script or pass in an optional parameter.

Shortcuts has been available to FileMaker Go since version 19 launched on iOS in 2020.

The latest version of FileMaker Pro supports more OAuth identity providers, while a new Custom OAuth account type allows the software to authenticate users through a customized identity provider. Additionally, a new session identifier allows custom app developers to provide administrators with more user information.

Features enhanced in version 19.4.1 include faster SQL queries for field information in FileMaker Pro files and improvements to the "Request" option in the Execute FileMaker Data API script step.

A number of issues are addressed in the release, with Claris noting FileMaker Pro is now updated to OpenSSL version 1.1.1l. A full list of bug fixes for Windows and Mac is included in accompanying release notes.

To go along with FileMaker Pro version 19.4.1, Claris on Tuesday also issued FileMaker Server 19.4.1 and FileMaker Go 19.4.1.

Claris transitioned from annual releases to a rolling schedule in 2020 and has since issued a number of substantial updates for its FileMaker Pro product, the most recent of which delivered support for Apple Silicon Macs in June.