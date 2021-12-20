Apple rolls out new updated 3D maps for Philadelphia

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The new Apple Maps update brings custom 3D landmarks to the city of brotherly love.

In September, Apple announced that Apple Maps would be gaining a new feature — the addition of 3D navigation and exploration features. The first cities to receive the features were London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay area.

Now, Philadelphia gets its turn, as noted on Apple's Feature Availability page for Apple Maps. You can check out the new 3D models added to Philly by viewing the city on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Landmarks include locations such as the Fisher Fine Arts Library, the 30th Street Station, One Liberty Place, Philadelphia City Hall, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.