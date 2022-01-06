Apple will donate 50% of (PRODUCT)RED proceeds to fight COVID in sub-Saharan Africa

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

From now until December 31, half of the proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED sales will be donated to the Global Fund to help fight against COVID-19 outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa.

In fifteen years, Apple has raised nearly $270 million through the sales of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories. To honor this achievement, (RED) has released a minute-long video highlighting some of the iconic (PRODUCT)RED devices Apple has sold.

The video also informs viewers that while COVID threatens the progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Apple (PRODUCT)RED products and experiences will help fight two pandemics.

The video then directs viewers to head to (RED) and Apple's COVID-19 page, which details how the partnership will donate half the proceeds from Apple's (PRODUCT)RED line to combat COVID-19 outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa. The other half will continue to be used to fight HIV/AIDS.

"From now until December 31, 2022, half of those proceeds will go to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the fight to end AIDS. This will provide critical support to health systems most threatened by the outbreak, and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa."