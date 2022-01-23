Speck Presidio Folio for MagSafe review: Portable charging convenience

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Speck's Presidio Folio encases your MagSafe charger for on the go but quickly converts into an adjustable stand when needed.

We constantly travel with our MagSafe cable, as it's an excellent solution for powering up your phone in the car, at home, or on the road. It would be easy enough to manage the one-meter cable with and of the litany of cable ties on the market, but Speck has come up with a brilliant option that adds even more convenience to Apple's magnetic charging solution.

A new home for your MagSafe puck

The Presidio Folio is a slim cover that will house your official Apple MagSafe puck. You slip the puck in, wrap the cable around the outside, and fold the folio shut.

Speck Presidio Folio folded flat

It measures roughly three inches by seven inches, making it just slightly larger than our iPhone 13 Pro. As it is incredibly thin, it's easy to slide into any pocket you have free. Whether on a laptop sleeve, a backpack, or weekend duffel.

Speck has tight tolerances with the Presidio Folio, so the MagSafe puck sits firmly in place and requires substantial force to pry it free. The cable that is wrapped around the outside must be taut, for if you wrap it loosely, it will dangle out the sides and the USB-C connector won't fit into its designated notch.

The USB-C connector inside the Speck Presidio Folio

Your MagSafe cable is perpetually protected with the Presidio Folio while wrapped inside. It even has very shallow curves where the cable wraps to ensure no undue stress on any point on the cable.

When you want to use the cable, you open up the magnetic flap on the back to reveal the USB-C connector, unwrap it from the rest of the folio, and plug it into any 20W power adapter.

Speck has made the Presidio Folio with a plastic interior shell, including a grippy rubberized fabric on the outside and a microfiber-like interior. The interior material is soft, but after using the folio for a few days, we already saw it leaving a dark imprint on our puck.

Some gentle cleaning absolved our puck of these stains, but who knows how they'll look after daily use over months. This is purely an external blemish, but still.

Portability is paramount

We've seen our fair share of desktop MagSafe solutions. Belkin, Grovemade, Mophie, and many others have introduced options, but few are designed to be portable.

Speck Presidio Folio with our iPhone 13 Pro

While out of the house, you can instantly unfold the flat folio into a helpful stand. It supports multiple viewing angles as well.

Speck Presidio Folio can be adjusted

On the interior of the flap, there is a series of ridges that will hold the back of the stand. It's a passive structural system that will hold your phone well, even if on a plane in light turbulence.

That said, it can easily topple over if suddenly bumped.

Speck Presidio Folio viewing angles

Should you buy the Speck Presidio Folio?

Speck has created the most portable MagSafe stand that we've seen to date. One that protects your MagSafe cable with the added convenience of a stand wherever you are, with minimal bulk.

Watching video on the Speck Presidio Folio

At $27, it isn't particularly expensive, but it also isn't a necessity. There are cheaper stands that don't work with MagSafe that can get the job done for less.

If you want to live in a magnetic world and want to bring more value to your MagSafe puck, the Speck Presidio Folio is a good choice.

Pros

Slim design for easy storage

Rubberized exterior won't slide

Granular adjustments for viewing angle

Phone can be held in portrait or landscape

Protects and manages cable

Puck can be removed at any time

Cons

Interior material left marks on MagSafe puck

You need to provide your own MagSafe puck

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Where to buy