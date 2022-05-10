Apple releases new firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro & AirPods Max

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has updated the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, releasing a firmware update for the personal audio accessories on Tuesday.

Apple doesn't usually provide any release notes for AirPods firmware, making it difficult to work out what has actually changed in each release. It is likely that each update includes bug fixes and performance improvements at a minimum.

The firmware release is 4e71, and applies to the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods.

There is no official method to manually update the firmware of AirPods, but instead it is an automatically-installing firmware update. This occurs when your AirPods are connected to an iOS device, and are stored in the charging case with sufficient power.

How to check your AirPods firmware version

AirPods users can check the current firmware for their audio accessories within the Settings app.