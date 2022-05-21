Apple Store opens in Wuhan with China's first Apple Pickup area

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple opened up its retail store in Wuhan, China on Saturday, with customers now able to take advantage of the first Apple Pickup area in the country.

Teased in April with a wallpaper, Apple finally opened the doors to its Apple Wuhan store on Saturday. Opened later than anticipated, the outlet is on the second floor of the International Plaza Shopping Center in Hubei province.

Apple's description of the store mentions it uses granite floors and wood-trimmed walls to make the store and the mall lobby "brighter and more transparent." The 128-person retail store team at the outlet will be on hand to help customers buy products, with the multilingual team also able to use Chinese sign language and English sign language.

"We couldn't be more excited to open our first Apple Store in Hubei Province. Our highly specialized team of Specialist experts is looking forward to welcoming customers from this vibrant community starting this Saturday." Apple Senior Vice President of Retail Operations and People Deirdre O'Brien said, "This retail store brings new design elements to China for the first time, giving customers more ways to explore ideas, learn more about Apple products, or make it easier to pick up an online order in store."

The store is the first in China to include a dedicated Apple Pickup area, so customers can quickly and easily get their online orders. Today at Apple classes will also be offered in the venue, covering topics including photography, videography, art and design, music, and programming.