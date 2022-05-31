BTS sets new Apple Music 1 record for biggest show

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Not even including after-air streams, K-Pop band BTS has established a new record for Apple Music 1 for its first episode of the band's origin story.

In a Tweet on May 29, the Apple Music account announced that the BTS Army broke the previous record.

Announced on May 27, BTS will appear on Apple Music 1 twice more in the series. The event is intended to promote the group's new album which launches on June 10.

All include BTS tracks except the first episode, which discussed the origins of the band and its style, and also featured music that inspired them. The second episode will feature the fans' favorite tracks.

"We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world," said the band's RM in an Apple announcement. "Every episode is dedicated to you.