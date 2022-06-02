Apple wants to make the iPad more laptop-like with iPadOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

A new report suggests Apple will change iPad multitasking yet again with iPadOS 16, this time to enable multiple resizable windows similar to macOS.

Apple is set to announce a slew of new operating system updates during WWDC on Monday, but it seems the biggest changes may be coming to iPadOS. A new report from Mark Gurman suggests that Apple will make the iPad more laptop-like with new multitasking upgrades.

According to the Bloomberg report, upgrades coming with iPadOS 16 will be significant and make the iPad more like a laptop and less like a phone. The leaked information was shared by people familiar with Apple's plans.

The redesigned multitasking interface would make it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks. Windows would be movable and resizable similar to macOS, unlike the existing solution which places two windows side-by-side with fixed positions.

The iPad story has been somewhat confused in recent years as Apple has made big commitments in hardware that are never followed up in software. The latest iPad Pro runs the same M1 processor as a Mac, yet it doesn't run the same software and has a multitude of built-in limitations thanks to iPadOS.