Apple revamps Human Interface Guidelines with new organization & more

Apple has completely overhauled its Human Interface Guidelines to make the resource much more comprehensive, better organized, and cross-platform.

Apple's Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) has been switched over to a unified document instead of platform-specific guidance. Apple says it's much simpler to explore commonality between platforms while still preserving relevant details about each.

When it comes to navigation, the guidelines have been given a massive revamp. That includes the ability to browse through components, principles, and more. Large sections will now include a visual index, and individual pages will feature links to related resources.

Later in 2022, there are more changes coming. Apple says that the HIG will gain change logs that allow users to easily see updates and edits as they happen.