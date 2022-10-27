Apple boasts iPad Pro packaging is 99% made from sustainable forests

Article Hero Image

The new iPad Pro comes in packaging that is almost entirely fiber-based, and is completely biodegradeable, says Apple's Lisa Jackson.

Back in 2015, Apple partnered with The Conservation Fund to buy over 36,000 acres of vulnerable forestland in Maine and North Carolina. That, and subsequent efforts, were specifically in order to sustainably create materials that could be used for product packaging, and so cut down on plastic use.

We're working to remove all plastic from our packaging by 2025. That's why the new iPad Pro has 99% fiber-based packaging, which comes from sustainable forests and is 100% biodegradable. https://t.co/97bKH2xs4S — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) October 26, 2022

Now Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives has revealed how far the plans have come with the packaging for the new iPad Pro.