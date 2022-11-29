New Apple Fitness+ Weekly Workout Streak award is coming

Article Hero Image

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

A new Weekly Workout Streak award is coming to Apple Fitness+, encouraging users to take at least one workout every week.

The new weekly workout streak was first spotted in beta test versions of iOS 16 back in July, but now it has officially been announced. Unveiled in an Apple Fitness+ email, the new award is a gentle encouragement.

"Earn the Fitness+ Weekly Workout Streak award by doing at least one Fitness+ workout per week," says Apple, "then see how long you can keep it up."

As of iOS 16, there are more awards related to specific fitness workouts. However, there are no conditions for this award on what sort of workout, or what duration, or any frequency above once a week.