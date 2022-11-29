WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch

The Time Travel Case

WaterField Designs has launched a leather Apple Watch case with room for watch bands, AirPods, and other small accessories.

Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories. An Ultrasuede pouch for the Apple Watch also acts as a screen cleaner for the display.

An interior, pleated leather pocket holds a charger and the Apple Watch pouch. A leather flap folds over the pocket to add another layer of protection, and it closes on the other side with four hidden rare-earth magnets.

The underside of the flap can organize, store, and showcase up to three watch bands. Elastic straps on either end hold each watchband in place and are concealed by flaps to keep visual focus on the bands.

The Time Travel Apple Watch case is available in four, full-grain, naturally-tanned, leather colors and joins WaterField Designs' extensive line of other premium products.

Time Travel Case - Pricing & Availability