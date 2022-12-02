OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch

New power banks from OtterBox

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

OtterBox has three new chargers to power an iPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount.

The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power Bank, and 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe offer various ways to charge Apple products.

Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger

Users can charge an Apple Watch four times with the 3,000mAh Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger. It holds the Watch in place using magnets and displays the device in Nightstand Mode so it can act as an alarm clock.

Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger

The power bank is resistant to fingerprints and scratches and includes a dual-direction USB-C port, so it works as a standalone power bank.

Shoppers can purchase the Apple Watch power bank for $49.95.

Multi-Mount Power Bank

This versatile power bank offers fast charging capabilities for a MagSafe iPhone using 15W power. It includes a dual-direction USB-C port, which works as a standalone power bank.

Multi-Mount Power Bank

It has a no-slip, weighted stand to keep an iPhone in place and has an attachment to fit onto vertical and horizontal vents inside vehicles.

It will be available to purchase soon for $149.95.

2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe

This power bank can charge an iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously at 10,000mAh of power for people with multiple Apple devices.

It includes fast charging of up to 15W of power for an iPhone and fast charging for an Apple Watch. The compact, folding design is an excellent choice for portability, and a dual-direction USB-C port helps it work as a standalone power bank.

2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe

An iPhone can charge in landscape or portrait mode using the MagSafe charger, allowing users to watch videos or take video calls while their device is charging.