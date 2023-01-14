Oakywood Magsafe Collection Review: perfect for a home office

Article Hero Image

Oakywood Magsafe Collection 4.0

Using sustainable wood detailing, the Oakywood Magsafe Collection provides aesthetically pleasing MagSafe docking stations that would be a great fit in the home or office of those who appreciate expert, handcrafted wooden carpentry from an eco-friendly brand.

The lineup immediately shows one large limitation, however, in their all-around Magsafe compatibility. These products are only compatible with Apple-certified Magsafe chargers with the exact dimensions: 3.24 x 3.24 x 0.72 inches.

If you don't own the Apple Magsafe charger, it is safe to say that Oakywood will not suit your needs — they simply won't fit!

This, perhaps, is one caveat to crafting materials out of wood - the rigidity of the holder. Crafted wood simply cannot be adjusted to fit my slightly larger (4 x 3.7 x 1.8 inches) Magsafe charge pad from Bohuma on Amazon.

For the $40 to $200 price tag for each item in this lineup, the consumer should definitely be made aware that the product is only compatible with Apple-manufactured Magsafe chargers — to avoid disappointment when unpackaging the item.

Oakywood iPhone Stand is only compatible with Apple MagSafe chargers

Don't let the high price tag fool you. These products are quality, which is apparent from the first time you feel their solid weight in your hand, or run a finger along the expertly-sanded surface.

Although we often look for items that are cost-effective, oftentimes cheap equals will break quickly. In the case of Oakywood, these items are built to last and are crafted with sustainability in mind.

Since its inception in 2017, Oakywood has garnered an impressive range of 140 products in its catalog, and with a global reach.

Magsafe iPhone Stand

Of the four in the collection, Oakywood's iPhone Stand is the most alluring due to its solid and sleek design — and looks great on any desk.

Oakywood Magsafe iPhone Stand

It contains a wooden backrest, inclined at an ergonomic angle for easy phone retrieval, as well as a solid base. Something that deserves high praise about this particular piece is that it is both heavy and sturdy.

This means that if your cat, dog, or toddler happens to bump your desk during an important meeting, the stand will not fly off the desk and create a ruckus.

Features

Inclined vertically, the stand allows you to view incoming phone messages without having to crane your neck and pour over a phone that lays flat on the desk.

For those who are social media content creators, the vertical nature of the product doubles as an accidental, simple desk tripod. One which allows you to take video and photos in the ideal, upright position.

This would be particularly suited to authors like Victoria Aveyard, who conduct live writing sessions with their followers. It could also be used for those hands-free FaceTime sessions with Mom or Dad.

The iPhone stand includes a convenient keyhole to feed your Magsafe wire through, and a river-like divot in the back so that your wire runs flat through the product and to your charging pad.

Oakywood Magsafe iPhone Stand back view

The bottom of the product could be a concern to those who are prone to spilling liquids at their desk (oops). The underside appears to be made of cork. You've probably known someone with cork coasters, and many of these do not hold up, or dry properly, after coming into contact with liquids.

Compatibility and other notes

The Magsafe iPhone Stand is compatible with all iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models and the original Apple Magsafe charger. It's available in oak, walnut, black stained oak, and aluminum (matte black).

Rating: 4/5

Magsafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount

The Magsafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount takes the above free-standing iPhone Stand for the desk to new heights - especially in the realm of minimalism and space-saving capabilities.

Oakywood Desk Shelf Mount

Like the free-standing iPhone Stand above, it is a sturdy, sleek product that seamlessly fits all Apple-manufactured Magsafe chargers.

Features

It consists of a metal holder, compression bolt, wooden backrest, and another metal holder for the original MagSafe charger. The steel holder and compression bolt ensure a safe and stable base for the wooden backrest.

Like the MagSafe Stand above, there is a keyhole for the charging cable to be threaded through to the back for a hidden design.

Oakywood Desk Shelf Mount

Measure your shelves — the iPhone Desk Shelf Mount holder fits all shelves to 3 cm thick. If you own a turn-of-the-century desk that has no anchor point, this holder won't be for you.

Perhaps the one drawback to this product is its potential, after months or years of use, to create a compression stamp on your desk from the constant task of holding the weight of both your iPhone and the Shelf Mount.

Heaviness is usually conducive to quality — especially when it comes to carpentry — but in this case, the heaviness of the product might permanently compromise the integrity of your desk.

If your desk was your great grandma's, or some treasured family heirloom, perhaps consider purchasing the aforementioned free-standing MagSafe iPhone stand.

Compatibility and other notes

The MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models and the original Apple Magsafe charger. It's available in oak, walnut, black stained oak, and aluminum (matte black).

Rating: 4.5/5

Magsafe Apple Watch Stand

Of the four items, the Apple Watch Stand feels like the most unnecessary. It is small (to match the Apple Watch) and light — perhaps too small and light. When taking it out of the box, it is difficult to discern what it is meant for.

Features

For the high price tag, it elicits no more than a shrug.

Oakywood Apple Watch Stand

It contains a wooden leg and aluminum holder for the original Apple Watch charger. It would be easy to knock off a desk or to be yanked off kilter by an accidental trip over the charging wire.

Oakywood Apple Watch Stand back

If you are a completionist, have an extra chunk of change to burn, and fancy working in a calming, wood-infused environment, this product complements the above iPhone docking products and would be a nice addition.

Compatibility and other notes

The Apple Watch Stand is compatible with all Apple Watch models and Apple-manufactured only Apple Watch chargers. It's available in oak, walnut, and black.

The high cost and the lack of sturdiness make it a harder-to-recommend item over the rest in the range.

Rating: 2.5/5

Magsafe iPhone Wall Mount

This product is the most invasive of the three, including the option of screw-anchoring or 3M tape in the back to stick or mount the product onto the surface of your choice. However, this also means that you have the freedom to mount this product to the surface and location of your choosing.

Oakywood iPhone Wall Mount

If you're worried about the mount falling from its sticker anchor, 3M tape holds up to 30 pounds on the wall.

Oakywood iPhone Wall Mount back

Like the iPhone Stand, the Wall Mount could double as a wall tripod for the content creator.

Features

Besides the invasive tape or screw option for those who don't like mucking up their walls, one drawback is the aesthetic. Depending on where you anchor it to the wall, the MagSafe's charger wire juts out from the bottom like the chain to a cuckoo clock.

This could be an eyesore to some, and an invitation for yank-happy toddlers or cord-biting cats. However, if you place the product above on the wall above your desk, the cord could drop behind the desk and could be out of sight.

One huge upside to this product is its material, including its use of metal components. MagSafe warms quickly when a phone is left to charge for hours, so the metal on this product will absorb and dispel excess heat from the charger.

Another upside is its price in comparison to the others: the Wall Mount is the cheapest, with a price tag of $72.

Compatibility and other notes

The MagSafe iPhone Wall Mount is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models and the original Apple Magsafe charger. It's available in oak, walnut, black stained oak, and aluminum (matte black).

Rating: 4/5

