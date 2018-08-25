Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated August 25th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple worried about constitutional changes in considering North Carolina campus

By Roger Fingas
Friday, August 24, 2018, 09:15 pm PT (12:15 am ET)

Apple, though interested in putting a new campus in the state, is concerned about North Carolina politicians "meddling with constitutional amendments for political influence," according to one report.

Triangle Park



CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams are being regularly updated on political developments, a source described as "connected to local government affairs" told the Triangle Business Journal. The claim was reiterated by a Triangle real estate source. Earlier this summer Apple was reported to be considering North Carolina's Triangle corridor for a future campus hosting thousands of workers.

The state government is said to be going "back and forth" on constitutional amendments. The Journal didn't identify which issue or issues Apple is concerned about, though it's presumably focused on anything that could have a financial impact, as well as topics the company has touched on before, namely LGBT rights.

Apple is no stranger to the state, of course. The company already has a data center in the state.

In January Apple said it was expecting to announce a new U.S. campus sometime in 2018. The facility should initially concentrate on AppleCare.
Topics:
(37) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$150-$300 off every 2018 15

SAVE $300.00 - $150-$300 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

$100-$200 off every 2018 13

SAVE $200.00 - $100-$200 off every 2018 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with no tax in most states

Apple's 2017 13

SAVE $200.00 - Apple's 2017 13" MacBook Pro for $1,099 with free shipping & no tax in most states

$100-$200 off every new 2018 13

SAVE $200.00 - $100-$200 off every new 2018 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

$350-$500 off Apple's iMac Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

SAVE $500.00 - $350-$500 off Apple's iMac Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

Up to $275 off Mid 2017 15

SAVE $275.00 - Up to $275 off Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pros with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 