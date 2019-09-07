Apple to launch 'iPhone 11' on Sept. 20, celebrate with reopening of Fifth Avenue store in NYC

Exclusive

Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup will ship out to customers and hit brick-and-mortar store shelves on Sept. 20, a release that coincides with the grand reopening of the company's newly renovated Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City.







Apple retail employees are making ready for a planned "iPhone 11" release on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter.The timeline conforms to Apple's traditional release schedule, which typically sees the company announce new hardware on a Tuesday, start preorders that Friday, and commence deliveries and brick-and-mortar sales a week later.Apple is widely expected to announce a range of new iPhone handsets and refreshed Apple Watch models at a special media event on Sept. 10 Tracking "tags" with augmented reality integration and a more powerful Apple TV are also rumored for unveiling.Preorders are anticipated to go live on Friday, Sept. 13, with purchases due to arrive on Sept. 20, the same day devices will be made available at Apple stores and authorized resellers in participating launch countries.Armed with a slate of new hardware, Apple plans invite customers into the iconic glass cube at its freshly renovated Fifth Avenue flagship on Sept. 20, the person said. Workers on Friday stripped the massive glass structure of its protective cladding in preparation of this month's reopening.Apple completely dismantled and replaced the cube as part of its renovation efforts, the person said. Demolition of the glass landmark alone reportedly set Apple back as much as $2 million , a figure eclipsed by material and installation costs of the new structure.In addition to the glass cube entryway, Apple's premier New York outlet more than doubled underground floor space to 77,000 square feet, ample room to incorporate "Apple Store 2.0" furniture and fixtures, and a rumored Beats 1 radio broadcasting zone The company has yet to announce an official opening date for the Fifth Avenue store.AppleInsider will provide live coverage of Apple's "By Innovation Only" event on Tuesday, Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific.