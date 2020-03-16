Apple Park employees told to shelter in place as San Francisco enacts coronavirus lockdown

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued a shelter in place mandate to residents on Monday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, likely impacting employees at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif.





Wider containment measures were instituted on Monday when officials issued shelter in place orders for the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa, according to the Associated Press.Those orders advise residents to venture outside only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. They don't, however, apply to people who provide "essential services," such as those in public safety, sanitation or the medical field.The order impacts nearly 7 million residents and includes Apple's headquarters of Cupertino, which is located in Santa Clara County, as well as the city of Berkeley.Previous local government mandates barred large gatherings , but the rapid spread of COVID-19 has prompted companies in the Bay Area have to encouraged employees to work from home California has at least 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths due to the virus. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday also called on residents age 65 or older and other high-risk populations to isolate at home, the Sacramento Bee reported.Los Angeles also issued a lockdown order instructing many businesses to close. In San Diego, California's second-largest city, the Superior Court has begun telling potential jurors to ignore their summons.