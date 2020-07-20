Button Remote returns physical button controls to your Apple TV

You can now replace or upgrade your existing Apple TV remote with a traditional "button-style" remote.

If you're not a fan of the original Apple TV remote, you're not alone. Between its glass design, unintuitive orientation, and high replacement cost, it has left many Apple TV users looking for alternatives.

Unlike many other remotes that often try to replicate the Siri remote, the Button Remote touts itself as a more traditional alternative.

It features buttons that closely mirror that of a VCR or DVD remote. There are buttons for controlling volume, navigating menus, video playback functions (such as pause, rewind, and fast forward), and a power button.

The Button Remote is ideal for older users who may not like the minimalist interface of the Apple TV remote or its alternatives. It's also great if you worry about breaking the glass of the remote included with their Apple TV.