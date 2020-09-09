Google Maps returns to the Apple Watch with latest update

Google Maps has officially returned to the Apple Watch, with the latest update on Wednesday reintroducing watchOS support.

Google first announced that Google Maps would be returning to Apple's wearable in August. There was a previous Google Maps for Apple Watch app, but Google ended watchOS support in 2017.

As of Sept. 9 and the latest version 5.51 update, Google Maps for Apple Watch should now be live on the App Store.

The app is a refreshed version of the original watchOS platform, with a focus on step-by-step directions and estimated arrival times. Like Apple Maps, the Google navigation platform also takes advantages of Apple Watch haptics to provide guidance.