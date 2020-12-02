Zoom, Disney+ named Apple's 'App Store Best of 2020'

Apple on Tuesday announced an annual list of App Store standouts, highlighting 15 apps that reflected user trends in a year shaped by a global pandemic and political unrest.

Unlike 2019, which saw Apple host a special celebration in New York, the "Best of App Store 2020" awards were revealed via press release. The comparatively subdued announcement is befitting of a year defined by the world-altering coronavirus.

Indeed, some apps were pivotal in keeping the world running — virtually — as the virus raged. Zoom, for example, was named iPad App of the year, while inclusive exercise app Wakeout! took top honors for iPhone.

Calendaring app Fantastical was this year's best Mac app and Apple TV+ competitor Disney+ took the top spot for Apple TV. Endel, a title that generates "personalized soundscapes" for work, sleep and other daily activities, was named the top app for Apple Watch.

"This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year," said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. "Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children's education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us."

App Trend of the Year awards went to meditation and motivation app Shine, which launched a section dedicated to the intersectionality of mental health and Black lives; Explain Everything Whiteboard for its cloud-based student collaboration tool; Caribu, which added games and books to its video-calling platform; Pokemon GO indoor experiences; and the United Nations World Food Programme's ShareTheMeal donation app.