Brydge unveils redesigned keyboard with trackpad for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Brydge is taking the wraps off its latest iPad keyboard just in time for Apple's new iPad Pros. The Brydge 12.9 Max+ features a redesigned hinge, rear protection, and a truly massive multi-touch trackpad.

The all-new 12.9 Max+ has done away with the signature Brydge hinges and replaced them with an integrated magnetic back panel. It takes advantage of the magnets built into the rear of iPad Pro to connect, without the need for the old clamps. It also protects your iPad at the same time.

Overall, it creates a far more streamlined setup that more closely mimics a MacBook design.

Brydge Pro+ trackpad versus Brydge 12.9 Max+

Aside from the new magnetic SnapFit design, Brydge has also significantly expanded the size of the multi-touch trackpad. It has twice the surface area of the Brydge Pro+ model.

Compared to Apple's Magic Keyboard, the Brydge 12.9 Max+ offers similar front and back protection when closed, backlit keys, and magnetic connection but has a larger trackpad and is $100 cheaper. Magic Keyboard does include an additional USB-C port for charging, however

Other features include backlit keys with three levels of brightness, a full row of iPad-specific function keys, up to three months battery life on a single charge, and a new Bluetooth mode that keeps it connected for longer while not in use.