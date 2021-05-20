Twelve South reveals iPhone 12 BookBook vol. 2 with MagSafe shell

The Twelve South BookBook vol. 2 is a leather wallet case that magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12, now with a MagSafe shell.

The Twelve South BookBook lineup makes your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook look like a leather-bound book with full device protection. The original BookBook case for iPhone 12 was released alongside the new models in November 2020, but has now been updated.

BookBook uses a two-case system for storing and transporting your iPhone and credit cards. The external "book" portion wraps around the iPhone and magnetically attaches to a shell case on the device.

There doesn't appear to be any changes to the external casing in either color option. The actual MagSafe portion of the case is within the removable shell that attaches to the iPhone.

With the MagSafe shell, users can remove the outer case and attach the iPhone to MagSafe chargers and mounts. The BookBook has a more robust wallet than Apple's MagSafe Wallet with space for multiple cards and cash.

Customers who have already purchased the original iPhone 12 case can order the MagSafe shell with a separate purchase. The MagSafe shell on its own is only $19.99.

The BookBook vol. 2 can be purchased for any iPhone 12 model for $69.99 in brown or black leather.