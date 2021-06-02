Apple launches new Apple Wallet & Apple Pay webpages

Apple has launched a new Apple Wallet webpage and redesigned its Apple Pay site to highlight its growing slate of payment features and services.

As with other recent website updates, the new Apple Wallet and Apple Pay pages feature slick animations and graphics that tout the privacy, security, and convenience of Apple's mobile payment platforms.

The new Wallet webpage, details the types of cards and passes that can be stored on an iPhone or Apple Watch. It also offers information on the privacy and security features of the Wallet app.

"When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a unique transaction code, so your card number is never shared with a merchant or put on Apple servers. And there's no need to carry physical cards or touch buttons in stores. So it's safe to say you'll feel safer," the website reads.

In addition, there's an FAQ section at the bottom of the webpage that clarifies the difference between Apple Wallet and Apple Pay. "Apple Pay is the safe way to pay and make contactless, secure purchases in stores and on the web. Apple Wallet is the place where you store your credit or debit cards so you can use them with Apple Pay," it reads.

The redesigned Apple Pay website also highlights features such as ease of use, retailer support, and contactless payments.

"Online and in apps. Use Apple Pay for purchases in Safari on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can skip the lengthy checkout forms and pay with just a touch or a glance. Or use Apple Pay to subscribe to services like Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+, buy apps and games on the App Store, and upgrade your iCloud storage," the site reads.

