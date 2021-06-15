Twelve South releases MagSafe compatible SurfacePad for iPhone 12

The SurfacePad by Twelve South is a minimalist leather wallet case for iPhone 12 and allows MagSafe charging through the case.

Twelve South makes a series of Apple accessories that focus on minimalism and quality materials. The SurfacePad is a simple two-card wallet case that sticks to the iPhone using an adhesive pad.

Twelve South designed the SurfacePad with MagSafe in mind. While the case itself doesn't attach via MagSafe, it allows MagSafe charging to pass through the wallet case.

The cards you insert in the wallet are safe from the magnetic charging system since they reside in the front of the wallet. The case is designed to be as thin as possible while remaining convenient for grip and protection.

If you want to trade the case out for something else, the adhesive is reusable. Users are able to remove the case, and attach it again later as desired.

The SurfacePad for iPhone 12 is available for $49.99 in cognac, black, or plum. It is the same price regardless of which iPhone 12 model it is purchased for.