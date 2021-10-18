Apple updates Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for M1 Pro, M1 Max chips

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple on Monday announced updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro that will allow both apps to take full advantage of the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The new features and optimizations are tailor-made for the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips available in the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro announced at Apple's "Unleashed" event on Monday.

For example, professional Final Cut Pro users can now play seven streams of 8K ProRes films simultaneously, or color grade 8K HDR video. In addition, Final Cut Pro has a new Object Track that will automatically detect faces and objects and match their movement to create titles and effects.

Logic Pro now also comes with a complete set of tools for creating spatial audio music. It allows users to mix and export their songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music. Musicians and producers can also also use up to three times as many plugins for recording.

It also comes with the new producer packs introduced in GarageBand over the summer, including beats and samples created by Tom Misch, Oak Felder, Mark Ronson, and Boys Noize.

In addition, Apple also updated Motion and Compressor with new features and under-the-hood improvements leveraging the M1 Pro or M1 Max.

Motion, for example, can now render a complex project up to twice as fast and can play two streams of 8K video at a frame rate five times its predecessors. Compressor can transcode HEVC video up to twice as fast, and ProRes video up to ten times faster.

"The world's most creative people use Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and the Mac to make the memorable movies, TV shows, online videos, songs, and soundtracks that we all enjoy," said Bob Borchers, Apple VP of Worldwide Product Marketing. "With the combination of powerful new features in Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, and the unprecedented performance from the MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max, pros will be able to push the limits of their creativity like never before."

As far as version numbers, the new updates are included in Final Cut Pro 10.6, Logic Pro 10.7, Motion 5.6, and Compressor 4.6.