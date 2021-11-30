Twitch adds SharePlay integration for iPad and iPhone users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Following a Twitch update, you can now watch game streams and videos on demand with your friends over FaceTime calls.

Twitch has now added support for SharePlay features, allowing users to watch a Twitch stream, or any videos on demand, together as a group.

The company made the announcement via a Tweet on Tuesday.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay!



Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

According to the Twitch SharePlay page, SharePlay is available on iPhone with iOS 15.1 and later, and on iPad with iPadOS 15.1 and later. Currently, the Twitch app on Apple TV does not support SharePlay.

To start a SharePlay session, users will need to be in an active FaceTime call and have the Twitch app installed. All users will need to be signed into their Twitch account as well.

How to watch a Twitch stream with friends using SharePlay

Start a FaceTime call with all participants Open the Twitch app and play a stream you would like to watch together Confirm that you would like to play the stream for all participants

Once the SharePlay session has started, all participating callers will be kept in sync at the same point in the stream. In addition, controls that affect stream playback, like pause and play, will also be synced.

While participating in the call, users will be counted as individual viewers in the Twitch stream. As a result, participants will be able to chat, follow, subscribe, and cheer from their separate accounts.