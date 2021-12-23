'Apple Together' group organizing corporate, retail walkout on Dec. 24

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

A group of Apple workers spanning not just the company's retail channel but AppleCare and corporate offices are organizing a walkout on Friday, Dec. 24 to demand better working conditions.

The walkout is being organized by Apple Together, a group of Apple employees that formerly used the #AppleToo moniker to air grievances about workplace conditions, harassment, and sexism at Apple. The group describes itself as "Apple workers in retail corporate, and AppleCare uniting to change" the company.

It isn't clear how many workers will be participating in the walkout, but the group is asking consumers to avoid shopping in stores or online in an effort to "demand that Apple upholds it image."

Calling all Apple workers and patrons!



Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.



Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196.



Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021

Along with the strike, the Apple Together movement has also recently published a website that offers both resources and a Discord channel for employees wanting to organize and discuss their frustrations.

"Apple prides itself on its commitment to diversity, equity, and an environment where everyone can do their best work," the website reads. "But Apple has fallen short of this goal for so many of our current and former teammates, so we made space to share those stories with #AppleToo."

The group is also still accepting first-hand accounts of workplace conditions through its #AppleToo stories account on Medium.

Apple Together was first formed as the #AppleToo movement back in August. In just four days, the group collected around 500 stories of harassment and other workplace issues.