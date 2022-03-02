Apple 'Peek Performance' event invite is an AR portal

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The March 8 event has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a pulsating Apple logo portal. Here's how to activate it.

When on the Apple event webpage, users can click on the Apple logo to enter AR view on iOS and iPadOS devices. On macOS, users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look.

The logo loops through the pulsing animation and can be viewed in 360-degrees in AR. If you make the object large with pinch to zoom, you can walk "inside" the AR object.

Apple has used AR objects within its event invites for a while now. The "California Streaming" and "Warp Speed" events at the end of 2021 being the most recent examples.