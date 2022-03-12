Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub review: Make your workspace more comfortable and productive

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Satechi's Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub is the ideal way to raise your iMac or monitor while providing additional ports for your favorite devices.

A good monitor riser is a worthwhile addition to any desk, especially if you suffer from aches and pains from an improperly positioned monitor. Seeing as it's taking up precious desk space, a monitor riser is a great way to add back in functionality you may be missing — such as USB-A Ports.

We're taking a look at Satechi's Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub. It's a small monitor riser designed for the iMac — though it could be just as easily used with the Studio Display — and boasts several ports to help bring some additional functionality to your workspace.

Design

Made out of aluminum, Satechi's Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub is an attractive way to raise your iMac while also providing some additional ports you may have been missing. It supports up to 50 pounds in weight, which is five times more than the 24-inch iMac.

The Monitor Stand only raises your iMac monitor about 1.25 inches, which isn't as high as many other monitor risers on the market.

Still, that may be all you need to bring your screen more comfortably in line with where your vision naturally rests. After all, the iMac has a fairly sizable base in its own right.

Ports

Three 5Gbps USB-A ports allow you to utilize your favorite legacy devices, flash drives, and older USB-A-to-Lightning charging cables. However, Satechi notes that the USB-A ports do not support CD readers.

It's important to add that this isn't a powered dock, so it can't support charging a device like a MacBook. It also does not support video either.

Satechi includes a built-in microSD and standard SD card slot, which is excellent for anyone who frequently loses their standalone SD card readers.

Lastly, there's a 3.5mm audio in/out port, allowing you to connect a pair of wired headphones or a microphone to your machine. This makes it more convenient to hook up your audio accessories, bringing the port to a closer range and in an easier-to-access location.

Overall

Satechi's Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub delivers what it promises and looks good doing it.

Our only criticism is that we would have liked to see the addition of a second USB-C port, even if it meant losing a USB-A port or the audio jack, which the iMac already has.

Pros

Compact, sturdy design

Offers multiple ports for legacy devices

Includes standard and MicroSD card reader

Cons

1.5 inch height may not be enough for especially tall users

Could use an additional USB-C port

Rating: 4 out of 5

Where to buy