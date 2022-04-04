Western Australia Police can now use CarPlay to respond to emergencies

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple's CarPlay is being used for an unusual purpose, with Motorola Solutions and Western Australia Police creating an app for law enforcement that takes advantage of the in-vehicle display.

CarPlay is typically used by apps for audio playback management and displaying a map for navigation, among other uses, but not usually for work-related tasks. In a new mobile application produced between Motorola Solutions and the WA Police, Apple's in-car platform is being used to help police officers do their jobs.

OneForce Core is based on Motorola Solutions' PSCore public safety mobile application, an app for task management intended for essential services such as the police. Announced by Motorola on Friday, the CarPlay integration of OneForce Core cuts down on the need for an officer to look at an iPhone or iPad while in a vehicle.

Instead, the app displays essential information that an officer may need while driving in the car's built-in display, such as locations of incidents that they may need to attend. By using CarPlay, the app provides enough details to the officer while they are driving, without overwhelming them with other distracting information, and without needing any extra equipment.

While behind the wheel, officers can still interact with the app via CarPlay, by touching the screen or by taking advantage of verbal commands via Siri.

PSCore is already being used to help the WA Police move to digitally managing traffic infringement notices, with the CarPlay addition extending the app to further assist the more than 5,000 frontline officers.