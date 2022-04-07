Apple reveals first look at new Apple Myeongdong store

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Ahead of its official opening on April 9, 2022, Apple has released a preview of the Apple Myeongdong store, showing off its largest outlet in South Korea.

Following an initial tease about the store coming, and then announcing its opening date, Apple has now unveiled images from the new Apple Myeongdong store - including the rumored K-pop collaboration.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers with the opening of this special store in Myeongdong," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. "Our incredible retail team is ready to welcome the local community, and we invite everyone to find endless inspiration as they explore Apple's innovative products and services."

That exploration includes a Today at Apple Remix series of sessions in store. As with the US Apple Stores and their Lady Gaga remix sessions, this special Today at Apple event will see users remixing a track by K-pop group Seventeen.

This time the track is an as yet unreleased new single from the group. "Darl+ing" will be presented in stores and users shown how to deconstruct it with GarageBand on iPad. The single comes from a forthcoming Seventeen album, due out in May 2022.

Apple Myeongdong is a two-level store which Apple says is at the base of an all-new tower in the city. Landscaped pocket gardens are featured in corners of the store, and include locally-commissioned sculptures from Korean artists.

"Apple Myeongdong also features the first installation of a horizontally supported double-height glass facade," says the company. There's a staircase 'which is made transparent through glass risers," and a stainless steel elevator.

Apple Myeongdong Pocket Garden