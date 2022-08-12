Stephen Colbert gets severed in a comedic 'Severance' parody

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

On an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a lengthy skit was shared of some "deleted scenes" from Apple TV+ psychological drama "Severance."

Colbert claims to have been an original cast member of "Severance," but for some reason, all of his scenes were cut from the final production. Luckily, "The Late Show" was able to get ahold of some of the alleged deleted scenes.

The skit lasts for about six minutes as Steve C. is indoctrinated into Lumon, the company with severed employees. Of course, things go off the rails as Steve starts to believe his "outie" is actually Steve Carell from "The Office."

Check out the full skit below.

"Severance" is a series on Apple TV+ about a near-future dystopian company that has created a severance procedure. Employees who work on the severed floor undergo the procedure to have their memories split between work and home.

The work memories are only available while on the severed floor, while the home memories are only available when away from work.