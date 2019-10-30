New 'AirTag' screenshots reveal tweaked Find My app layout

Apple appears to be continuing work on Find My integration of its rumored "AirTag" trackers, according to a pair of newly leaked screenshots, suggesting the Tile-like device is nearing an official launch.





Image Credit: MacRumors





Apple has been working on a Tile -like wireless tracking, which we now believe to be named AirTags based off of a file in the iOS 13.2 AssetData folder.Rumors of an Apple-produced tracker that works with the refreshed Find My app suggested Apple would move from just tracking lost Apple hardware, and into other items. "Tag" hardware references found in June first alluded to AirTags' existence, and hinted at adding Tile-like functionality to the app. MacRumors reader has discovered additional screenshots that show an updated AirTags section in Find My.The screenshots show an updated Find My app with a bottom bar with "People," "Devices," "Items," and "Me." In the screenshots, the AirTags are still referred to by their codename, "B389."Other screenshots show the AirTags setup process, which will consist of pulling the tab on the AirTag and bringing it within range of an iPhone. These leaks suggest that AirTags could be coming soon, but it is not proof that they will. Back in September, the usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believed they would be released imminently.