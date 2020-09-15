Logitech debuts new Folio Touch keyboard with trackpad for iPad Air

Logitech has debuted a new keyboard with trackpad folio for the fourth-generation iPad Air that was announced on Tuesday.

The accessory maker's announcement follows Apple's Sept. 15 "Time Flies" event, which focused on new Apple Watch and iPad devices. Apple announced a new 8th-generation iPad, alongside the aforementioned iPad Air.

As with previous Logitech accessories, the new Folio Touch keyboard case connects to an iPad via Smart Connector and features a built-in trackpad for cursor support.

The Folio Touch supports four different viewing modes, a familiar keyboard layout, and a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys. It also features a secure magnetic latch to keep an iPad protected, and cutouts for either a Logitech Crayon or an Apple Pencil.

Logitech says that the Folio Touch will debut for $159.99 in October.